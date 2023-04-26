UK to Be Responsible for Outcome of Transferring Depleted Uranium Shells to Kiev - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) London will have to bear responsibility for the consequences of transferring depleted uranium shells to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, UK Minister of State for the armed forces James Heappey said that the country sent Kiev thousands of shells for for the donated Challenger 2 main battle tanks, including those with depleted uranium.

"This information is very, very sad. The UK should understand that it will have to bear responsibility for this," Peskov told a briefing.

Such weapons will do irreparable harm to people, the spokesman stressed.

"Of course, we have already drawn the attention of the Western public to the official data that have already been published on the results of the use of this type of ammunition during the bombing of Yugoslavia. When the NATO bombed Yugoslavia. And data on the number of ontological diseases that have grown, and on other diseases," Peskov said.