UrduPoint.com

UK To Become 'Dangerously Exposed' By June Due To Changes In Aircraft Fleet - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2023 | 01:40 AM

UK to Become 'Dangerously Exposed' by June Due to Changes in Aircraft Fleet - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The United Kingdom could be "dangerously exposed" by June due to the replacement of the C-130J Hercules transport planes used for special flying missions with the new Atlas A400M planes since numerous issues have been detected with the new model, Sky news reported on Monday, citing internal defense documents.

The new type of transport plane, which is expected to completely take over the C-130J by the end of June, continues to be "plagued with problems," with two-thirds of new UK fleet becoming unfit for flying missions, the broadcaster said.

The Atlas A400M is yet to be cleared to perform a number of functions of the C-130J such as dropping a boat out the back of a plane to conduct hostage rescue missions, Sky News reported.

The government's plan to replace the C-130 with the A400M would leave the UK "dangerously exposed," the broadcaster added, citing a source in the the UK air force.

The move comes at a time when C-130J transport planes played a crucial role in the UK's efforts to evacuate people from conflict-torn Sudan, with the aircraft now also actively used to deliver military aid to Ukraine, the broadcaster stated.

In 2021, the UK air force decided to retire 14 C-130J aircraft within two years, which is more than a decade earlier than planned, under pressure from the government to cut costs. C-130Js are in service in 22 countries around the world. The jet is capable of carrying almost 20 tonnes of payload over a distance of up to 2,700 miles.

Related Topics

World Ukraine United Kingdom Sudan June From Government

Recent Stories

Training of Ukrainian Pilots by French Military Co ..

Training of Ukrainian Pilots by French Military Could Begin Right Now - Macron

3 hours ago
 All institutions should work in their domains, no ..

All institutions should work in their domains, no one will be allowed to disresp ..

3 hours ago
 German Prosecutors Charge 4 Ultra-Right Activists ..

German Prosecutors Charge 4 Ultra-Right Activists With Creating Terrorist Group

3 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Says Returning Home From Europe Tour Wit ..

Zelenskyy Says Returning Home From Europe Tour With New Pledges of Military Aid

3 hours ago
 Alcaraz gets French Open wake-up call after slumpi ..

Alcaraz gets French Open wake-up call after slumping in Rome

3 hours ago
 Gov't cut petroleum prices by up to Rs 30 per lite ..

Gov't cut petroleum prices by up to Rs 30 per liter

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.