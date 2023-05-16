UK to Become 'Dangerously Exposed' by June Due to Changes in Aircraft Fleet - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The United Kingdom could be "dangerously exposed" by June due to the replacement of the C-130J Hercules transport planes used for special flying missions with the new Atlas A400M planes since numerous issues have been detected with the new model, Sky news reported on Monday, citing internal defense documents.

The new type of transport plane, which is expected to completely take over the C-130J by the end of June, continues to be "plagued with problems," with two-thirds of new UK fleet becoming unfit for flying missions, the broadcaster said.

The Atlas A400M is yet to be cleared to perform a number of functions of the C-130J such as dropping a boat out the back of a plane to conduct hostage rescue missions, Sky News reported.

The government's plan to replace the C-130 with the A400M would leave the UK "dangerously exposed," the broadcaster added, citing a source in the the UK air force.

The move comes at a time when C-130J transport planes played a crucial role in the UK's efforts to evacuate people from conflict-torn Sudan, with the aircraft now also actively used to deliver military aid to Ukraine, the broadcaster stated.

In 2021, the UK air force decided to retire 14 C-130J aircraft within two years, which is more than a decade earlier than planned, under pressure from the government to cut costs. C-130Js are in service in 22 countries around the world. The jet is capable of carrying almost 20 tonnes of payload over a distance of up to 2,700 miles.