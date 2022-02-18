UrduPoint.com

UK To Begin Moving Troops, Equipment To Estonia On Thursday - Defence Ministry

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2022 | 12:10 AM

UK to Begin Moving Troops, Equipment to Estonia on Thursday - Defence Ministry

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The United Kingdom will begin the transfer of troops and equipment to Estonia later in the day, the UK Defence Ministry said.

"The UK is doubling the number of personnel in Estonia and sending additional equipment, including tanks and armoured fighting vehicles. The troops and equipment will begin to move to Estonia today," the ministry said.

"The Royal Welsh battlegroup, which includes armoured vehicles and personnel, will leave Sennelager in Germany and bases in the UK and begin to arrive in Estonia during the coming week. Apache helicopters will soon be making their way to conduct exercises with our Allies and partners in Eastern Europe," it added.

Four additional UK Typhoon aircraft will soon start patrolling the skies alongside NATO allies in Eastern Europe, the ministry said.

UK warship HMS Trent has already begun patrolling the eastern Mediterranean with NATO allies Canada, Italy, Spain and Turkey, while HMS Diamond is preparing to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean in the coming days to join NATO allies, it added.

Most of the 350 Royal Marines from the 45 Commando had already arrived in Poland, and the UK has put another 1,000 troops at readiness to provide humanitarian assistance if necessary.

The UK and NATO previously agreed on a proposal from London that included doubling the number of UK troops in Estonia in support of NATO's expanded forward presence, deploying more Royal Air Force aircraft to build a squadron in Southern Europe, and sending two Royal Navy's warships to the Eastern Mediterranean.

Related Topics

NATO Europe Turkey Canada Vehicles Germany London Estonia Spain Italy United Kingdom Poland From

Recent Stories

White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Com ..

White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Coming Year - Chief Economic Advi ..

3 minutes ago
 APHC demands for early release of Naheeda

APHC demands for early release of Naheeda

3 minutes ago
 Qadri says no harm to raise voice for women rights ..

Qadri says no harm to raise voice for women rights

3 minutes ago
 Moscow Expels US Diplomat in Response to Expulsion ..

Moscow Expels US Diplomat in Response to Expulsion of Russian Diplomat - Zakharo ..

3 minutes ago
 UK's Johnson Claims Shelling of Kindergarten in Do ..

UK's Johnson Claims Shelling of Kindergarten in Donbas Aimed at Discrediting Ukr ..

4 minutes ago
 Opposition will fail in its objectives against gov ..

Opposition will fail in its objectives against govt: Ali Zaidi

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>