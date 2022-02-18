UK to Begin Moving Troops, Equipment to Estonia on Thursday - Defence Ministry

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The United Kingdom will begin the transfer of troops and equipment to Estonia later in the day, the UK Defence Ministry said.

"The UK is doubling the number of personnel in Estonia and sending additional equipment, including tanks and armoured fighting vehicles. The troops and equipment will begin to move to Estonia today," the ministry said.

"The Royal Welsh battlegroup, which includes armoured vehicles and personnel, will leave Sennelager in Germany and bases in the UK and begin to arrive in Estonia during the coming week. Apache helicopters will soon be making their way to conduct exercises with our Allies and partners in Eastern Europe," it added.

Four additional UK Typhoon aircraft will soon start patrolling the skies alongside NATO allies in Eastern Europe, the ministry said.

UK warship HMS Trent has already begun patrolling the eastern Mediterranean with NATO allies Canada, Italy, Spain and Turkey, while HMS Diamond is preparing to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean in the coming days to join NATO allies, it added.

Most of the 350 Royal Marines from the 45 Commando had already arrived in Poland, and the UK has put another 1,000 troops at readiness to provide humanitarian assistance if necessary.

The UK and NATO previously agreed on a proposal from London that included doubling the number of UK troops in Estonia in support of NATO's expanded forward presence, deploying more Royal Air Force aircraft to build a squadron in Southern Europe, and sending two Royal Navy's warships to the Eastern Mediterranean.