UK to Begin Training Ukrainian Military Pilots Starting August - Deputy Defense Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The UK will begin training Ukrainian military pilots in August, UK Minister of State for the Armed Forces James Heappey said on Wednesday.

The training will be provided to up to 20 Ukrainian pilots, Heappey said in a written response to a question about the number of Ukrainian pilots trained by the UK armed forces since February 2022, published on the parliament's website.