UK To Boost Coronavirus Infection Survey, Expects To Test 150,000 People Per Day - Hancock

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

UK to Boost Coronavirus Infection Survey, Expects to Test 150,000 People Per Day - Hancock

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on Wednesday that the survey conducted by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to look at the prevalence of symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 infection in the community would test 150,000 people per day by October.

"The ONS Covid-19 Infection Survey tracking the virus in the general population will expand from regularly testing 28,000 people per fortnight in England to 150,000 by October," Hancock said, as quoted in a press release from the Department of Health and Social Care.

According to the release, the ONS has also partnered with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to extend the survey across the country.

"The expanded study will play a crucial role in providing extensive, weekly data on the spread of infection, supporting rapid testing and diagnosis of COVID-19 both nationally and in areas of concern," the text added.

Participants in the survey are asked to provide samples taken from self-administered nose and throat swabs to show whether or not they have the virus, and answer a few questions during a home visit by a trained health worker.

Further tests will be taken every week for the first 15 weeks, and then every month for 12 months, while 20 percent of the participants aged 16 and over will provide a blood sample to determine what proportion of the population has developed antibodies to COVID-19, the Department of Health and Social Care explained.

The ONS survey aims to increase to 400,000 people across the entire project in England and is separate from the mass testing program of people with symptoms that are being carried by the country's health authorities.

The UK has recorded 320,286 cases of the novel coronavirus and 41,381 death since the pandemic began, according to the latest official data released on Tuesday by the government.

