UK to Brand Russia 'Hostile State' in Upcoming Foreign Policy Review - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to publish a new foreign policy review this coming week in which Russia will be described as a "hostile state" and the "biggest state-based threat," The Times reported on Sunday.

The UK government will make the judgment based on what it considers Russia's frequent incursions in UK waters and airspace, as well as the alleged persecution of dissidents, according to the report.

In contrast, China will be described in the review as merely a commercial "competitor," the newspaper said.

The review itself is expected to address the United Kingdom's security, defense and foreign policy, setting out plans to boost the spending on offensive cyberwarfare capability to combat Moscow and Beijing, according to the report.

Johnson is expected to publish the review on Tuesday.