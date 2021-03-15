UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Brand Russia 'Hostile State' In Upcoming Foreign Policy Review - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

UK to Brand Russia 'Hostile State' in Upcoming Foreign Policy Review - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to publish a new foreign policy review this coming week in which Russia will be described as a "hostile state" and the "biggest state-based threat," The Times reported on Sunday.

The UK government will make the judgment based on what it considers Russia's frequent incursions in UK waters and airspace, as well as the alleged persecution of dissidents, according to the report.

In contrast, China will be described in the review as merely a commercial "competitor," the newspaper said.

The review itself is expected to address the United Kingdom's security, defense and foreign policy, setting out plans to boost the spending on offensive cyberwarfare capability to combat Moscow and Beijing, according to the report.

Johnson is expected to publish the review on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia China Beijing United Kingdom Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Arab League congratulates Sheikha Fatima on Emirat ..

1 hour ago

UAE-GCC states trade exchange at AED229 bn in 2019

1 hour ago

Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations ca ..

3 hours ago

‘A Changing World’: Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis f ..

4 hours ago

UAE youth’s dedication, loyalty, love for our co ..

4 hours ago

Vision of Mohamed bin Zayed enables ADNOC, many ot ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.