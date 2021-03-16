UrduPoint.com
UK To Bring Its Nuclear Weapon Stockpile To 260 Warheads - New Defense Strategy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 04:59 PM

The United Kingdom will bolster its nuclear weapon stockpile to 260 warheads in light of the "evolving security environment", the new defense strategy confirmed on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The United Kingdom will bolster its nuclear weapon stockpile to 260 warheads in light of the "evolving security environment", the new defense strategy confirmed on Tuesday.

"In 2010 the Government stated an intent to reduce our overall nuclear warhead stockpile ceiling from not more than 225 to not more than 180 by the mid-2020s.

However, in recognition of the evolving security environment, including the developing range of technological and doctrinal threats, this is no longer possible, and the UK will move to an overall nuclear weapon stockpile of no more than 260 warheads," the strategy read.

