UK To Call For Emergency UNSC Session Over Idlib On Friday - Foreign Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:42 PM

UK to Call for Emergency UNSC Session Over Idlib on Friday - Foreign Secretary

The United Kingdom will call for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over the escalation in Syrian Idlib on Friday, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The United Kingdom will call for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over the escalation in Syrian Idlib on Friday, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"We support our NATO ally Turkey's efforts to negotiate an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Idlib, which is imperative if this already dangerous situation is not to deteriorate further.

We will be calling for an emergency UN Security Council session today in New York," Raab said as quoted in a statement.

