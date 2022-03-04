UK to Call UNSC Meeting Within Next Several Hours Over Situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has held a phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, vowing to call an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council within the next several hours over the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), the Downing Street said.

A bit earlier, the Zaporizhzhia NPP reported about a fire on its territory but later the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said that the blaze had erupted outside the plant, with one of its units having been switched off.

"The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in the early hours of this morning about the gravely concerning situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.

Both leaders agreed that Russia must immediately cease its attack on the power station and allow unfettered access for emergency services to the plant," the Downing Street said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister said he would be seeking an emergency UN Security Council meeting in the coming hours, and that the UK would raise this issue immediately with Russia and close partners. Both leaders agreed a ceasefire was crucial," the statement added.