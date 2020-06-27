UrduPoint.com
UK To Cancel 14-Day Quarantine For Foreign Arrivals From Safe Locations - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:24 PM

The United Kingdom is set to drop the mandatory two-week self-isolation requirement for people arriving from countries deemed favorable from the epidemiological viewpoint, UK media reported on Saturday, citing a government spokeswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) The United Kingdom is set to drop the mandatory two-week self-isolation requirement for people arriving from countries deemed favorable from the epidemiological viewpoint, UK media reported on Saturday, citing a government spokeswoman.

"Our new risk-assessment system will enable us to carefully open a number of safe travel routes around the world - giving people the opportunity for a summer holiday abroad and boosting the UK economy through tourism and business," the spokeswoman said, as quoted by the ITV broadcaster.

More specifically, the new risk-assessment system will have countries categorized into three color groups with a "traffic-light" reference system, where the color green means low risk, amber means moderate risk requiring attention, and the red is for circumstances requiring an immediate intervention.

According to reports, the mandatory quarantine will be ditched for arrivals from the green and yellow countries.

As reported by the NDTV broadcaster, the categories are expected to be determined by a panel of experts next week and the new regulation to take effect a week after that. In their work, experts will reportedly consider such factors as prevalence of COVID-19, the trajectory of the disease and the reliability of data.

According to Telegraph, as many as 50 countries can be expected to be in the quarantine-free list when it is published next Wednesday.

