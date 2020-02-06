UK to Charter Civilian Aircraft to Evacuate Nationals From Wuhan Sunday - Foreign Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The UK will charter another civilian aircraft to evacuate its nationals from China's novel coronavirus-hit Wuhan on Sunday, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said in a statement.

"The FCO will charter a second civilian aircraft to help British nationals and their dependants leave Wuhan for the UK," the FCO said.

"The charter flight is expected to leave in the early hours of Sunday morning local time (9 February) to land at RAF Brize Norton," it said.

The Foreign Office advised against all travel to China's Hubei province and all but essential travel to the rest of mainland China due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.