UK To Clamp Down On Online Rip-offs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:48 PM

UK to clamp down on online rip-offs

Britain on Tuesday unveiled plans to clamp down on online deception that can cost consumers heavily

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Britain on Tuesday unveiled plans to clamp down on online deception that can cost consumers heavily.

The government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement that it intends to make it illegal to pay someone to write or host a fake review.

They also want to make it easier for customers to cancel subscriptions.

In addition, they want businesses to make it clear when they pay to have their product featured prominently on a website.

The government has unveiled "an arsenal of planned reforms to boost competition and shield the public from rip-offs", the statement said.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng added that "the UK's economic recovery relies on the strength" of its open markets and consumers' faith in them.

As a result, the Competition and Markets Authority are to have enhanced powers to tackle consumer fraud and bad business practices.

Traders breaching consumer law could be hit with fines of up to 10 percent of their global sales, the government said.

For disputes involving the used-car and home-improvement sectors where consumers make expensive purchases, the government plans to make it mandatory for businesses to accept arbitration or mediation in the event of disputes.

