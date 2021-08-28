UK to Complete Evacuation Mission From Kabul on Saturday - Military Command

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The UK military is about to complete its operation to evacuate civilians from Kabul on this Saturday, Gen. Nick Carter, the chief of UK Defense Staff, said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The UK military is about to complete its operation to evacuate civilians from Kabul on this Saturday, Gen. Nick Carter, the chief of UK Defense Staff, said.

The UK Defense Ministry said on Friday that the United Kingdom had closed down the processing facilities at the Baron Hotel in Kabul, and would only evacuate its citizens and others who are at the Kabul airport. New requests would not be taken in as the evacuation effort is entering its final stages.

"We're reaching the end of the evacuation, which will take place during the course of today," Carter told BBC Radio 4.

Many countries launched evacuation operations, airlifting their nationals and Afghans who worked for foreign missions from the Central Asian country, after the military takeover by the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) of Kabul on August 15. The Islamist movement said it would not allow evacuations beyond the August 31 deadline.

So far, London has evacuated 14,000 people, including 8,000 Afghans, according to the UK Home Office.