UK To Conduct Security Check After Balloon Incident In US - Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The United Kingdom will carry out a security check following the Chinese balloon incident over the United States, UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace said on Monday.

"The UK and her allies will review what these airspace intrusions mean for our security. This development is another sign of how the global threat picture is changing for the worse," he was quoted by the Telegraph newspaper as saying.

The minister will work with partners in the United States and other countries to analyze the intelligence data and assess the threats posed by balloons. The review is designed to determine if anything in the UK airspace surveillance needs to be changed, the media added.

The chair of the foreign affairs committee of the House of Commons, Alicia Kearns, said that the US would share information on the balloons' capabilities with the UK and other members of the Five Eyes alliance, namely Australia, Canada, New Zealand, according to the newspaper.

In early February, the United States detected and later shot down a Chinese balloon over the State of Montana. Washington says it was used for surveillance of sensitive sites, while Beijing said called it a meteorological device that entered the US airspace on accident. Three other unidentified objects have been found flying over the United States and Canada and shot down since then.

