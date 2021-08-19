UK to Consider Creation of International Contact Group on Afghanistan - Foreign Office

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The United Kingdom will be eyeing the creation of an international contact group on Afghanistan, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.

"As the Prime Minister has already made clear, we will be convening a special meeting of G7 leaders to consider a concerted and co-ordinated response.

We will be looking at the question of a contact group of international partners on Afghanistan and we plan an event at the UN General Assembly next month to focus minds and raise funds for the humanitarian response," Raab said.