UK to Continue Cooperation With Iraq in Security, Defense, Trade Areas - Foreign Secretary

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) London will continue to cooperate with Baghdad in security, defense and trade sectors, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Tuesday ahead of Iraqi President Barham Salih's visit to the United Kingdom

Salih's three-day visit will kick off on Tuesday evening. The president, accompanied by Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim and Health Minister Aladin Alwan, will arrive in the country as a guest of government and will have several meeting with top UK officials including Queen Elizabeth II, Hunt and Prime Minister Theresa May.

"This week the UK will reaffirm our close and historic relationship with Iraq and commit to continue our leading role in working with Iraq, including in key areas of security, defense, trade and prosperity. Our two countries share many mutual interests, including ensuring the lasting defeat of Daesh [another name for the Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia] and de-escalating regional tensions," Hunt said in his statement.

He also stressed that the visit came in an "important time for Iraq as it recovers from years of conflict" and was reinforcing its international relations.

Iraq was engulfed in crisis for several years after the United States invaded the country in 2003 to overthrow Saddam Hussein's government. The conflict escalated in 2011 after Washington withdrew its forces from Iraq that since then was suffering from violent conflict between the central government and several religious groups. In 2014, the situation aggravated after the Iraqi city of Mosul was conquered by Islamic State. Even though the IS forces were then defeated, the fight against them continues.