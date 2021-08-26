UK to continue evacuation operation despite Kabul attack: Johnson

Britain will "continue" the operation to evacuate nationals and Afghans from Kabul despite Thursday's bomb attack, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said

"We've been ready for it," he said of the attack. "We're going to continue with that operation, we're now coming towards the very end of it in any event."