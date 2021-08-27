UK to Continue Evacuations From Afghanistan Despite Explosions in Kabul - Johnson

Despite the bombings at the Kabul airport, the UK military will continue the operation to evacuate British citizens and Afghans who helped them, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Despite the bombings at the Kabul airport, the UK military will continue the operation to evacuate British citizens and Afghans who helped them, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"This threat of a terrorist attack is one of the constraints that we've been operating under, in Operation Pitting, in the big extraction that is going on, and we've been ready for it, we've been prepared for it.

And I want to stress that we-re going to continue the operation," Johnson said after the end of the emergency cabinet meeting in connection with the attacks in Kabul.