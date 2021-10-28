UrduPoint.com

UK To Continue Post-Brexit Fishing Talks With France After Trawler Seizure - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 10:40 PM

The United Kingdom will continue to engage with French and European Commission officials in attempting to resolve the post-Brexit dispute over fishing rights, Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The United Kingdom will continue to engage with French and European Commission officials in attempting to resolve the post-Brexit dispute over fishing rights, Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Thursday.

"Government and cross-government discussions will continue both at Commission level and also with counterparts within the French administration," Patel told Sky news.

France threatened to tighten port controls on Wednesday to force its neighbor to allow more French fishing boats into British waters, and arrested a British trawler in Le Havre overnight for catching scallops in its waters without a license.

Patel said the latest standoff was "disappointing." She argued that the UK fulfilled all its obligations under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, which sets out the total allowable catches and access limits for non-quota species.

