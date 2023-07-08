UK to Continue Supporting Ukraine Despite US Cluster Bombs Deliveries - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday that his country would continue supporting Ukraine despite the United States' decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine.

"We will continue to do our part to support Ukraine ... but we've done that by providing heavy battle tanks and most recently long-range weapons," Sunak was quoted as saying by the Sky news broadcaster.

He also recalled that London is a signatory to the Convention on Cluster Munitions which prohibits their production, use, transfer and stockpiling.

On Friday, the US unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions. The weapons are banned by the international convention, which has been ratified by 123 countries, excluding the US and Ukraine.

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov warned on Friday that the decision by the US to deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine was a "provocation" pushing humankind closer to a new world war.