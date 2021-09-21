UrduPoint.com

UK To Continue To Respond 'Robustly' To Russia's Threat - Home Minister

The UK interior minister, Priti Patel, on Tuesday launched a furious rant at Russia after the UK police accused a third Russian suspect in the Salisbury poisoning attack, and said the United Kingdom "will continue to respond extremely robustly to the enduring and significant threat from the Russian state."

Earlier in the day, the UK Counter Terrorism Policing network confirmed authorizing charges against the third suspect in the Salisbury poisoning attack on former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in 2018. The suspect is allegedly a member of the Russian military intelligence service.

"We continue to make huge strides to counter this threat and to increase our resilience and that of our allies to Russian malign activity," Patel told Parliament.

The home secretary said that since that this is an ongoing investigation, she was limited in terms of what can be said about these three individuals, but stressed that the UK government will do "whatever is necessary" to keep the UK people safe.

Patel also accused Moscow of challenging the fundamental basis of international order, and claimed that the poisoning attempt against Skripals with a military nerve agent known as Novichok was not the first "brazen" attack Russia has committed in the UK, and noted that earlier on Tuesday the European Court of Human Rights had ruled that Russia was responsible for the assassination of ex-KGB officer Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006.

The Russian government has repeatedly denied the accusations and on August 26, the Russian ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin, told BBC that Moscow had sent 54 diplomatic notes to London to receive information about the alleged poisoning of Skripal and his daughter, but requests were left unanswered.

