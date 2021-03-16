UK to Continue Treating US as Foremost Ally, Boost Cooperation - Policy Paper

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The United Kingdom will continue to put a Primary emphasis on its relationship with the United States, working toward boosting the bilateral cooperation in various areas, including security and intelligence, according to a new foreign policy paper, issued on Tuesday.

The paper, titled Global Britain in a Competitive Age, is a comprehensive review of London's approach to national security and international relations, setting out the government's policy objectives up to 2025.

"The United States will remain our most important bilateral relationship, essential to key alliances and groups such as NATO and the Five Eyes, and our largest bilateral trading partner and inward investor. We will reinforce our cooperation in traditional policy areas such as security and intelligence and seek to bolster it where together we can have greater impact, such as in tackling illicit finance," the paper reads.

Washington, however, is not the only foreign policy priority for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, as it also wants to strengthen its security ties in the middle East, according to the new strategy.

"We will also build upon our close security partnerships, including with Israel and Saudi Arabia, to better protect our interests in the region," the paper adds.

Since the end of the Second World War, London and Washington have enjoyed what is sometimes described as the Special Relationship, a close cooperation on various foreign policy fronts, supported by shared cultural and historical ties.