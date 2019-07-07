UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Contribute Over $22Mln To Fight Disinformation, Fake News In Eastern Europe

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 07:40 AM

UK to Contribute Over $22Mln to Fight Disinformation, Fake News in Eastern Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) The United Kingdom will allocate a total of 18 million Pounds (around $22.5 million) for countering the dissemination of fake news and disinformation in Eastern European countries and support independent media in the Western Balkans, the UK Foreign Office said on Sunday.

The announcement was made ahead of the Global Conference for Media Freedom, which is set to take place in London from July 10-11.

"The Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, will today (7 July) announce a package of £18m over three years to counter disinformation and fake news across Eastern Europe and strengthen independent media in the Western Balkans," the Foreign Office said in a press release published on the official website of the UK government.

The funding will be provided by the UK government's Conflict, Stability and Security Fund, the press release added.

"With only 10 per cent of the world's population having access to a free media, fake news and disinformation continue to undermine and destabilise societies," Hunt said, as quoted by the press release.

The foreign secretary noted that the funding would come as support for media workers operating in "repressive" societies.

 "My aim for this conference is to work with my counterparts to agree a way to protect media freedom and impose a cost on those who abuse it," Hunt added.

According to the press release, the money is part of a 100 million pound pledge to help independent media and fight disinformation in Central Asian and Eastern European countries.  

Related Topics

World Foreign Office Europe London United Kingdom Money July Sunday Media From Government Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Coalition Air Forces intercept, down drone launche ..

7 hours ago

US welcomes Sudan deal as &#039;important step for ..

7 hours ago

Girl hit to death in Khanewal

8 hours ago

Pb govt taking steps to implement NAP, FATF: Minis ..

8 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis Attack 'Military Sites' at Saudi A ..

8 hours ago

Sindh govt has established 635 RO Plants in Tharpa ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.