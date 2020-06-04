UK to Contribute to Gavi Vaccine Alliance $2Bln Over Next 5 Years - Johnson

The United Kingdom will contribute to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi) 1.65 billion pounds ($2.07 billion) over the next five years, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday

Every year, Gavi helps to immunize around one-half of all newborn children and saves over 30 million lives, the prime minister said at Gavi's virtual summit on vaccines.

"To defeat coronavirus, we must focus our collective ingenuity on the search of the vaccine and ensure that countries, pharmaceutical companies and international partners, like the Word Health Organization, cooperate on a scale beyond anything we have seen before. We mush use the collective purchasing power of the Gavi to make that future vaccine affordable and available to all who need it .

.. We must also replenish the funding for the vaccines we already have, strengthening routine immunization against preventable diseases in the poorest countries ... For the next five years, we now need at least $7.4 billion ... Just as the UK is the single biggest donor to the international effort to find a coronavirus vaccine, we will remain the world's leading donor to Gavi, contributing 1.65 billion pounds over the next five years," Johnson said.

The prime minister expressed hope that the summit would become "a moment when the world comes together, uniting humanity against the disease."