UK to Create 30,000 Extra Mortuary Spaces as Death Toll Grows - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The UK government is creating an additional 30,000 mortuary spaces for potential victims of the new coronavirus, media said on Monday.

The measure is precautionary and does not reflect the projected death toll, Simon Clarke, a housing and communities minister, was cited as saying by Sky news.

"We all hope these contingencies will not be needed and that requires everyone to play their part in the national effort," he said.

The number of virus-related deaths in the country topped 16,000 over the weekend, with more than 120,000 people testing positive for COVID-19.

Clarke argued that restrictions on public life were working and the curve was flattening. The UK government has been criticized for taking longer than others in Europe to enforce social distancing.