UK To Create New Counterterrorism Center Bringing Together Gov't, Intelligence - Strategy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

UK to Create New Counterterrorism Center Bringing Together Gov't, Intelligence - Strategy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The United Kingdom will create a new Counter Terrorism Centre (CTOC) that will bring together government departments, security and intelligence agencies and elements of the judicial system in order to tackle incidents quicker and stay ahead of the evolving threats, according to the new defense strategy.

"Our new CTOC will create a single, integrated CT centre for the first time, with all the principal actors working side-by-side to keep citizens across the UK safe. The centre will bring together government departments, the security and intelligence agencies, law enforcement and operational partners, and elements of the judicial system.

This integrated approach will: improve the speed of response, with multi-agency teams established dynamically to tackle incidents as they unfold; strengthen end-to-end management of terrorist offenders; and foster innovation, including the development and deployment of new capabilities that will help the UK to stay ahead of the evolving threats we face," the defense strategy read.

According to the document, the UK is committed to keep strengthening the homeland security, building on "firm foundations in counterterrorism, intelligence, and cybe security" and countering the proliferation of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons.

