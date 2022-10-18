UK to Criminalize Foreign Agents Failing to Declare Political Activity - Home Office

The United Kingdom will criminalize the activities of individuals or entities acting for a foreign power if they do not declare their activities of political influencing, the UK Home Office said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The United Kingdom will criminalize the activities of individuals or entities acting for a foreign power if they do not declare their activities of political influencing, the UK Home Office said on Tuesday.

"For the first time, new legislation will compel those acting for a foreign power or entity to declare political influencing activity - and criminalise those who do not. This change is being brought about by the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS), which has been introduced to the UK Parliament via an amendment to the National Security Bill," the statement read.

FIRS will be two tiered, with the first tier being a requirement for all countries to register political influence activities within the UK, but with exemptions, among others, for those with diplomatic immunity, lawyers, journalists, lawyers. Foreign entities will be required to register their activities 10 days prior to carrying them out, otherwise they will face a prison sentence of maximum 2 years, a fine or both.

The second tier will allow the UK Secretary of State for the Home Department, Suella Braverman, to determine what foreign power or foreign power-controlled entity has to receive parliamentary approval, additionally to formally registering its activities. The bill does not limit what states could be listed in the second tier. If such entities commit a foreign influence offense they will face a prison sentence up to 5 years, a fine or both.

The bill will also criminalize obtaining remuneration from a foreign intelligence service, and give additional powers to security services in protecting UK interests from corrupt financial influence.

According to the UK government, the National Security Bill, which is currently passing through Parliament, is aimed at tackling covert influence and upgrading the existing counter-espionage laws.