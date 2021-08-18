UrduPoint.com

UK To Cut 1,300 Tonnes Of Carbon Emissions Per Year By Equipping Prisons With Solar Panels

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The United Kingdom is planning to install 16,000 new solar panels on prisons across England to cut more than 1,300 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions and save 800,000 Pounds ($1.1 million) annually, the Justice Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The installations are expected to cut more than 1,300 tonnes of carbon from the earth's atmosphere and provide 20% of each prison's electricity - a significant saving as the [government] works towards its ambitious net-zero target and a move that will save around 800,000 a year," the government said in a statement.

Three out of nineteen prisons will be equipped with the technology in the next few months, while the rest would be by spring of next year.

"Solar panels, alongside heat pumps and more efficient lighting systems will reduce energy demand by half and cut carbon emissions by at least 85% compared to prisons already under construction," the statement read.

The British government, which has committed 11.6 billion pounds over the next five years to climate finance, has pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 at the latest.

