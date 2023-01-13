UK to Delay Northern Ireland Assembly Elections Amid Post-Brexit Talks With EU - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The UK government intends to further postpone elections to Northern Ireland Assembly amid "slow progress" in talks with the European Union on the post-Brexit trade arrangements known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, The Guardian reported on Friday, citing senior EU sources.

Northern Ireland was expected to hold new elections to the assembly, the regional legislature, in late October 2022, after the pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) refused to form a new government in May, as part of its protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol regulating trade with the EU.

In the event that the new assembly is not formed by January 19, the UK government has a legal responsibility to call snap assembly elections by April 13, according to the report.

UK's Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will most likely delay calling the ballot for some weeks on advice from is allies, who believe that the election will not "deliver a devolved government" until London strikes a deal that satisfies the DUP, the newspaper said.

On January 16, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will meet with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic to discuss the results of bilateral talks achieved at this point, the sources said, specifying that significant differences still remain.

As part of the Brexit agreement that went into force in January 2021, there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, but under the Protocol all goods and animal-based products coming from the rest of the British territories must be checked upon arrival to ensure their compatibility with EU sanitary regulations.

On June 13, the British government introduced a bill reversing the change in the provisions of the Northern Ireland Protocol over alleged inefficiency. In particular, London announced its intention to create a "green channel" for goods moving from the UK to Northern Ireland, change tax rules and deprive the European Court of its role of the sole arbitrator in disputes. The bill has caused discontent on the part of the EU. The European Commission has launched proceedings, citing violations by the UK of agreements reached under Brexit.