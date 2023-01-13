UrduPoint.com

UK To Delay Northern Ireland Assembly Elections Amid Post-Brexit Talks With EU - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 08:20 PM

UK to Delay Northern Ireland Assembly Elections Amid Post-Brexit Talks With EU - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The UK government intends to further postpone elections to Northern Ireland Assembly amid "slow progress" in talks with the European Union on the post-Brexit trade arrangements known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, The Guardian reported on Friday, citing senior EU sources.

Northern Ireland was expected to hold new elections to the assembly, the regional legislature, in late October 2022, after the pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) refused to form a new government in May, as part of its protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol regulating trade with the EU.

In the event that the new assembly is not formed by January 19, the UK government has a legal responsibility to call snap assembly elections by April 13, according to the report.

UK's Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will most likely delay calling the ballot for some weeks on advice from is allies, who believe that the election will not "deliver a devolved government" until London strikes a deal that satisfies the DUP, the newspaper said.

On January 16, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will meet with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic to discuss the results of bilateral talks achieved at this point, the sources said, specifying that significant differences still remain.

As part of the Brexit agreement that went into force in January 2021, there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, but under the Protocol all goods and animal-based products coming from the rest of the British territories must be checked upon arrival to ensure their compatibility with EU sanitary regulations.

On June 13, the British government introduced a bill reversing the change in the provisions of the Northern Ireland Protocol over alleged inefficiency. In particular, London announced its intention to create a "green channel" for goods moving from the UK to Northern Ireland, change tax rules and deprive the European Court of its role of the sole arbitrator in disputes. The bill has caused discontent on the part of the EU. The European Commission has launched proceedings, citing violations by the UK of agreements reached under Brexit.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Protest European Union London Progress Ireland United Kingdom Brexit January April May June October Border Event All From Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates EAD’s marine resear ..

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates EAD’s marine research vessel, ‘Jaywun’

9 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews outcomes of Farmers’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews outcomes of Farmers’ Souq initiative

54 minutes ago
 Dubai, an attractive destination for ambitious ide ..

Dubai, an attractive destination for ambitious ideas and projects: Dubai Culture ..

54 minutes ago
 Dubai reinforces position as global hub for supery ..

Dubai reinforces position as global hub for superyachts with world-class infrast ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Consul General to Los Angeles visits LCCI

Pakistan Consul General to Los Angeles visits LCCI

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations ..

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations to return Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.