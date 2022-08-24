UrduPoint.com

UK To Deliver 200 Drones, Munitions To Ukraine - Johnson's Office

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2022 | 07:00 PM

UK to Deliver 200 Drones, Munitions to Ukraine - Johnson's Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The United Kingdom's new package of military aid to Ukraine worth 54 million Pounds ($63 million) will include 200 drones and munitions, the Downing Street said on Wednesday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Ukraine on Wednesday as the country marks its independence day.

"Visit comes as the Prime Minister announces another major package of support, including unmanned surveillance and missile systems for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The £54 million package of 200 state-of-the-art drones and loitering munitions will enable Ukraine to better track and target invading Russian forces," Johnson's office said in a statement.

The package also includes "850 hand launched Black Hornet micro-drones."

