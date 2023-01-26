UK to Deliver Challenger 2 Tanks to Ukraine at End of March - Deputy Defense Minister

The UK plans to supply Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine at the end of March, the training of the Ukrainian military for their maintenance will begin next week on Monday, UK deputy Defense Minister Alex Chalk said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The UK plans to supply Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine at the end of March, the training of the Ukrainian military for their maintenance will begin next week on Monday, UK deputy Defense Minister Alex Chalk said on Thursday.

On January 15, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the country will send 14 of its Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine.

"On the issue of training (Ukrainian military to work with Challenger 2 tanks), it will start next week on Monday. I was asked when the weapons would be in the theater of operations, by that I am referring to the Challenger 2, the intention is that it will be at the end of March," Chalk said, addressing the UK Parliament.