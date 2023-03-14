UK to Deliver First Submarines in AUKUS in Late 2030s, Australia in 2040s - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The United Kingdom is planning to deliver its first submarines in the Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) partnership in the late 2030s while Australia will deliver its first domestically built submarines in the early 2040s, a senior Biden administration official said.

"The United Kingdom intends to deliver its first SSs (submarines) in AUKUS domestically in the late 2030s. Australia intends to deliver the first SS built in Australia to the Royal Australian Navy in the early 2040s," the official said during a press briefing.