UK To Deploy Apache, Chinook Helicopters To Estonia - Defense Ministers

Published November 09, 2022 | 01:41 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The United Kingdom is going to send Apache and Chinook helicopters to Estonia to enhance the effectiveness of the NATO battalion combat group, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and his Estonian counterpart, Hanno Pevkur, said on Tuesday.

"The UK will enhance the effectiveness of its permanently based eFP Battlegroup by maintaining Divisional-level assets (namely short range air defence and multiple launch rocket systems) in country and augmenting these with periodic deployments of additional capabilities and enablers, including Apache and Chinook helicopters," the ministers said in a joint statement published by the UK government.

According to the statement, the deployment of additional units will start in January 2023.

At the end of June, NATO leaders agreed on a plan for a significant build-up of the alliance's forces on the eastern flank, namely in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland by 2023 amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. NATO said that it planned to increase the number of high-readiness forces on the eastern flank to more than 300,000 soldiers in the near future, as well as to increase the composition of combat groups to the brigade level. In addition, NATO countries pledged to increase defense spending.

