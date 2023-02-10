UK to Deploy Field Hospital in Turkey - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The United Kingdom will deploy a field hospital with medical personnel in Turkey and send an aircraft to transport the victims, the UK Ministry of Defense said.

"The UK will send a field hospital and C130 Hercules critical care air support team and aircraft in the coming days to help provide vital emergency treatment to those critically injured by the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey," a ministry statement read.

The field hospital will include an emergency department and a 24-hour operating room. The C130 Hercules aircraft will be used to transport the victims, the ministry said.

It also mentioned that an Air Force plane with humanitarian aid on board, including blankets to "keep survivors warm in sub-zero temperatures" had also departed from the UK.

Earlier in the week, the UK Foreign Office allocated 8 million Pounds ($9.7 million) in humanitarian aid, which includes thousands of tents, blankets and hygiene kits. The UK also sent a team of 77 search and rescue specialists, survivor detection equipment and rescue dogs to the region.

On Monday, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks, followed by another earthquake, hit parts of Turkey and Syria, toppling thousands of homes. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it was the most powerful quake since 1939. According to the latest data, the death toll in Turkey has reached 18,342, while over 74,000 have been injured.