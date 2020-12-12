UrduPoint.com
UK To Deploy Warships To Protect Fisheries If Brexit Talks Result In No Deal - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 04:31 PM

UK navy ships will be deployed to the fisheries in the country's exclusive economic zone if the ownership controversy is not settled in the course of post-Brexit talks with the European Union, The Guardian reported on Saturday, citing naval sources

Earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was a "strong possibility" that the talks would end in no deal by the end of Brexit transition period on December 31. The negotiation was stalled over the ownership rights to the fisheries that the UK conceded when joining the EU in 1973, among other things.

According to the newspaper's sources, two 80-meter-long (262 feet) patrol ships will be deployed to coastline waters up to 200 miles from shore while two others will be docked at port ready to deploy at a few hours' notice. The warships will reportedly be tasked with preventing EU fishing vessels from violating rules in UK waters, with an authorization to stop, inspect and confiscate any rule-breaking ship.

Although the patrol ships will be equipped with machine guns, the newspaper's source said "nobody is going to be firing warning shots against French fishermen; firearms are only used when there is danger to life."

According to the report, the UK government planned the deployment of warships to the fisheries in the no-deal scenario for a long time to prevent a post-Brexit crisis similar to the so-called cod wars it had with Iceland in the 1970s.

The UK and the EU have until December 31 to negotiate standing disagreements on the terms of their post-Brexit relations. Expectations are especially tense for a trade deal, or else the bilateral trade will proceed under standard WTO rules. Ireland, for which the catch in the fisheries is a large part of economy, has threatened in the past to block the deal if London refuses to make concessions.

