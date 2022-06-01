UK to Deport First Migrants to Rwanda on June 14 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The United Kingdom is preparing to send the first flight carrying illegal migrants to Rwanda on June 14, British media reported on Tuesday, citing the UK Home Office.

In early May, the UK Home Office informed dozens of people who had been denied stay in the UK that they can be deported under a new deportation scheme. Currently, the agency is proceeding with the final notice, informing asylum seekers that they already have confirmed seats on the flight to Rwanda on June 14, according to the the Independent newspaper. Asylum seekers can challenge the deportation decision in court, the report said.

"While we know attempts will now be made to frustrate the process and delay removals, I will not be deterred and remain fully committed to delivering what the British public expect," UK Home Secretary Priti Patel was quoted as saying by the Independent.

The UK and Rwanda signed a migration agreement in mid-April, stipulating that people who are recognized by the UK government as illegal migrants or asylum seekers will be deported to Rwanda for processing of documents, obtaining asylum and relocation. The plan has drawn criticism from both human rights organizations and some politicians who believe the measure will not foster halting the illegal migration flow from France via the English Channel.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously stated that tens of thousands of people could be brought to Rwanda under this new deportation scheme, but Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab suggested that the number was "more likely to be in the hundreds."