UrduPoint.com

UK To Deport First Migrants To Rwanda On June 14 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 01:00 AM

UK to Deport First Migrants to Rwanda on June 14 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The United Kingdom is preparing to send the first flight carrying illegal migrants to Rwanda on June 14, British media reported on Tuesday, citing the UK Home Office.

In early May, the UK Home Office informed dozens of people who had been denied stay in the UK that they can be deported under a new deportation scheme. Currently, the agency is proceeding with the final notice, informing asylum seekers that they already have confirmed seats on the flight to Rwanda on June 14, according to the the Independent newspaper. Asylum seekers can challenge the deportation decision in court, the report said.

"While we know attempts will now be made to frustrate the process and delay removals, I will not be deterred and remain fully committed to delivering what the British public expect," UK Home Secretary Priti Patel was quoted as saying by the Independent.

The UK and Rwanda signed a migration agreement in mid-April, stipulating that people who are recognized by the UK government as illegal migrants or asylum seekers will be deported to Rwanda for processing of documents, obtaining asylum and relocation. The plan has drawn criticism from both human rights organizations and some politicians who believe the measure will not foster halting the illegal migration flow from France via the English Channel.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously stated that tens of thousands of people could be brought to Rwanda under this new deportation scheme, but Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab suggested that the number was "more likely to be in the hundreds."

Related Topics

Prime Minister France United Kingdom Rwanda May June Media From Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Produc ..

OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Production Deal Amid Sanctions - Rep ..

14 minutes ago
 US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's De ..

US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's Defense in 'Coming Days' - State ..

14 minutes ago
 Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya ..

Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya Lichtenstein Case Due to Plea ..

15 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

15 minutes ago
 KMC launches drive to clean drains in Karachi

KMC launches drive to clean drains in Karachi

15 minutes ago
 Rs 1.22 bn earmarked for rehabilitation of additio ..

Rs 1.22 bn earmarked for rehabilitation of additional families of Mangla Dam aff ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.