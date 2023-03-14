UrduPoint.com

UK To Design Own 'Sanctions Regimes' To Contain Rivals - Policy Update

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 02:00 AM

UK to Design Own 'Sanctions Regimes' to Contain Rivals - Policy Update

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The UK government plans to design new "autonomous sanctions regime" as it seeks to contain its rivals, including Russia and China, according to a 2023 policy update out Monday.

The 63-page Integrated Review Refresh 2023 sets out the UK's goals for 2024-2025. They include building expertise to "design, implement and enforce sanctions for maximum impact, develop our autonomous sanctions regimes.

"

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government will also seek to deepen international coordination to respond rapidly to future economic threats and "hostile manipulation of information by actors including Russia, China and Iran where they affect UK interests abroad."

As part of the objective to strengthen the UK's "information statecraft," the conservatives want to invest heavily in its soft power capabilities, including the government-affiliated British Council and BBC World Service, which broadcasts in 42 languages.

Related Topics

World Iran Russia China United Kingdom Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

9 hours ago
 Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

11 hours ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

11 hours ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.