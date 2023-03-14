UK to Design Own 'Sanctions Regimes' to Contain Rivals - Policy Update

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The UK government plans to design new "autonomous sanctions regime" as it seeks to contain its rivals, including Russia and China, according to a 2023 policy update out Monday.

The 63-page Integrated Review Refresh 2023 sets out the UK's goals for 2024-2025. They include building expertise to "design, implement and enforce sanctions for maximum impact, develop our autonomous sanctions regimes.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government will also seek to deepen international coordination to respond rapidly to future economic threats and "hostile manipulation of information by actors including Russia, China and Iran where they affect UK interests abroad."

As part of the objective to strengthen the UK's "information statecraft," the conservatives want to invest heavily in its soft power capabilities, including the government-affiliated British Council and BBC World Service, which broadcasts in 42 languages.