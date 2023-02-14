UrduPoint.com

UK To Develop Digital Intelligence Analysis On 300Mln Entries, Freight Imports - BAE

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 11:38 PM

UK to Develop Digital Intelligence Analysis on 300Mln Entries, Freight Imports - BAE

The United Kingdom (UK) government has launched a more than $46 million (38 million), three year project to use digital intelligence to analyze data on the more than 300 million human entries into the country every year as well as on 385 million tonnes of annual freight imports, BAE Systems announced in a press release on Tuesday

"BAE Systems Digital Intelligence is partnering with the Home Office to develop data analysis technology that will help protect the UK's border and simplify processes for traders and travellers," the release said. "The three-year contract, worth 38 million, will enable Border Force and related agencies to manage, in real time, the vast amounts of data relating to the 300 million passenger journeys and 385 million tonnes of freight that enter the UK every year.

"

The amount of information held across the Home Office, the UK's interior ministry, wider government and industry is increasing rapidly and understanding these large datasets quickly is critical for identifying risks to national security, BAE explained.

"Through the development of advanced risk analytics services with the Home Office, also known as 'Cerberus', BAE Systems Digital Intelligence will enable the Border Force and related agencies to streamline and augment the process of real-time threat detection and intervention," the release said.

The project will also enable the government to securely connect and analyze data over a longer period to gain a better understanding of the bigger picture and macro trends, helping it shape longer term strategy, BAE added.

