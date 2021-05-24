UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Discuss Possibility Of Imposing Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 With Partners - Raab

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:06 PM

UK to Discuss Possibility of Imposing Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 With Partners - Raab

The United Kingdom will discuss possibility of imposing sanctions againt the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project and determine next steps, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The United Kingdom will discuss possibility of imposing sanctions againt the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project and determine next steps, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday.

Last week, the US administration identified four entities and four vessels subject to sanctions for engaging in the construction, but waived sanctions against the operator of the project, Nord Stream 2 AG, and its CEO Matthias Warnig.

"He [lawmaker] mentioned Nord Stream and other possibilities. We will consider and consult with our partners and see what further action they are willing to take as well," Raab said in response to a lawmaker's question as to whether the UK planned to enact sanctions against the Nord Stream 2.

Related Topics

Nord United Kingdom Gas

Recent Stories

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

1 hour ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

2 hours ago

Airport Show’s 20th edition opens in Dubai on a ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 ..

2 hours ago

Pandemic encourages people to use creativity again ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.