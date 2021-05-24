UK to Discuss Possibility of Imposing Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 With Partners - Raab

The United Kingdom will discuss possibility of imposing sanctions againt the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project and determine next steps, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The United Kingdom will discuss possibility of imposing sanctions againt the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project and determine next steps, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday.

Last week, the US administration identified four entities and four vessels subject to sanctions for engaging in the construction, but waived sanctions against the operator of the project, Nord Stream 2 AG, and its CEO Matthias Warnig.

"He [lawmaker] mentioned Nord Stream and other possibilities. We will consider and consult with our partners and see what further action they are willing to take as well," Raab said in response to a lawmaker's question as to whether the UK planned to enact sanctions against the Nord Stream 2.