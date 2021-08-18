UrduPoint.com

UK To Double Humanitarian Assistance To Afghanistan - Johnson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 02:28 PM

UK to Double Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan - Johnson

The United Kingdom will double the amount of its humanitarian and development assistance to Afghanistan, bringing it to a total of 286 million pounds ($393.3 million), Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The United Kingdom will double the amount of its humanitarian and development assistance to Afghanistan, bringing it to a total of 286 million Pounds ($393.3 million), Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"We will also support the wider international community in delivering on humanitarian projects in the region by doubling the amount of humanitarian and development assistance that we had previously committed to Afghanistan this year taking it to 286 million pounds with immediate effect and we call on others to work together on a shared humanitarian effort," Johnson told the parliament.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister Parliament United Kingdom Million

Recent Stories

UK Evacuated Over 300 UK Citizens, Over 2,000 Afgh ..

UK Evacuated Over 300 UK Citizens, Over 2,000 Afghans From Kabul - Johnson

1 minute ago
 Japanese Grand Prix cancelled for second year over ..

Japanese Grand Prix cancelled for second year over virus

1 minute ago
 Malaysian King Says Next Prime Minister Must Face ..

Malaysian King Says Next Prime Minister Must Face Confidence Vote

1 minute ago
 Lithuania to Boost Border Security After Belarus O ..

Lithuania to Boost Border Security After Belarus Officers' Illegal Crossing - Mi ..

1 minute ago
 Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 93.5 ..

Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 93.5% Efficacy in Paraguay - RDIF

12 minutes ago
 153 mourning processions to be taken out on Ashura ..

153 mourning processions to be taken out on Ashura Day in Faisalabad

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.