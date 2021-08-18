UK to Double Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan - Johnson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The United Kingdom will double the amount of its humanitarian and development assistance to Afghanistan, bringing it to a total of 286 million Pounds ($393.3 million), Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"We will also support the wider international community in delivering on humanitarian projects in the region by doubling the amount of humanitarian and development assistance that we had previously committed to Afghanistan this year taking it to 286 million pounds with immediate effect and we call on others to work together on a shared humanitarian effort," Johnson told the parliament.