UK to Earmark $3.7Mln for Fund on Defense of Journalists - Foreign Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Kingdom will give 3 million pounds, or about $3,7 million, to a fund for the protection of journalists over the next five years, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The United Kingdom will give 3 million pounds, or about $3,7 million , to a fund for the protection of journalists over the next five years, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Wednesday.

"We'll join other governments to establish a new global media defense fund to be administered by UNESCO ... Among the aims will be to help fund legal advice for journalists and safety training for those venturing into conflict zones. Britain will provide 3 million Pounds to the fund over the next five years and we invite others to contribute," the UK foreign secretary said.

"We'll establish an international task force to help governments deliver their commitments on media freedom, including by developing national action plans," Hunt added.

In addition, the United Kingdom and Canada want to set up a contact group "of like-minded countries to lobby in unison when media freedom comes under attack."

"Our aim is for this to be a rapid response mechanism helping foreign ministers and ambassadors to react as one when abuses take place," Hunt said.

Hunt was speaking at the Global Conference for Media Freedom currently held in London.

The RT broadcaster and Sputnik news agency were denied accreditation to the event. The Committee to Protect Journalists has described this as counterproductive.