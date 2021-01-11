UK to Earmark $5Bln of International Climate Finance to Protect Nature, Biodiversity

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The United Kingdom is set to allocate at least 3 billion Pounds ($5 billion) of its existing 11 billion pound commitment for international climate finance to protect nature and biodiversity in the next five years, the government said on Monday.

"The Prime Minister Boris Johnson will today [Monday 11 January] announce that the UK will commit at least £3 billion to climate change solutions that protect and restore nature and biodiversity over five years. The funding ... will deliver transformational change in protecting biodiversity-rich land and ocean, shifting to sustainable food production and supply, and supporting the livelihoods of the world's poorest," the government said in a statement.

The initiative is also said to support the Blue Planet Fund for marine conservation, projects to protect forests and fight the illegal timber trade and deforestation, as well as to conserve rare and endangered habitats.

Johnson is expected to make the announcement at the online One Planet Summit organized by France.

"We will not achieve our goals on climate change, sustainable development or preventing pandemics if we fail to take care of the natural world that provides us with the food we eat, the water we drink and the air we breathe. The UK is already leading the way in this area, committing to protect 30 percent of our land and ocean by the end of the decade and pledging at least £3bn today to supporting nature and biodiversity," Johnson said ahead of the summit.

In December, the prime minister pledged that the UK would cut greenhouse gas emissions by 68 percent by 2030, as part of a so-called green industrial revolution. The ambitious new target is 15 percent higher than the previous commitment made by the UK under the Paris Climate Agreement and follows the ten-point plan for the green industrial revolution Johnson announced in November, and which will include a ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2030 and other measures aimed at meeting net-zero emission targets by 2050.