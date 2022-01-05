UK to ease Covid restrictions over travel to England: Johnson

UrduPoint.com

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced changes Wednesday to Covid rules for travel to England, scrapping the need for pre-departure tests and quarantine on arrival until the traveller has tested negative

"I can announce that in England from 4:00 am (0400 GMT) on Friday we will be scrapping the pre-departure test, which discourages many from travelling for fear of being trapped overseas and incurring significant extra expense," Johnson told lawmakers in parliament.

