UK to Establish Hotel Quarantine Scheme for Arrivals From 'Red List' Countries - Hancock

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The UK government will establish a new scheme of COVID-19 quarantine in hotels for those arriving from "red list" countries, pre-booking at a cost of 1,750 Pounds ($2,400) will be required, which will cover hotel, transport and testing, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on Tuesday.

"We're setting up a new system of hotel quarantine for UK and Irish residents who've been in red list countries in the last 10 days. In short, this means that any returning residents from these countries will have to quarantine in an assigned hotel room for 10 days from the time of arrival. Before they travel, they'll have to book through an online platform and pay for a quarantine package costing 1,750 pounds for an individual traveling alone, which includes the hotel, transport, and testing," Hancock said in parliament.

The government has already contacted 16 hotels for an initial 4,600 rooms and "will secure more as needed," the health secretary continued.

Hancock noted that individuals disclosing false information on passenger locator forms upon arrival would face up to 10 years in prison.

"We'll be backing this new system with strong enforcement of both home quarantine and hotel quarantine. People who flout these rules are putting us all at risk. We're also coming down hard on people who provide false information on the passenger locator form. Anyone who lies on the passenger locator form and tries to conceal that they've been in a country on the red list in the 10 days before arrival here, will face a prison sentence of up to 10 years. These measures will be put into law this week," Hancock explained.

Apart from that, people who arrive in the UK face fines of between 1,000 and 10,000 pounds for skipping COVID-19 tests or not entering hotel quarantine when they are supposed to.