UK To Establish Legislation To Ensure January 31 Brexit Date - Queen Elizabeth II

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 05:10 PM

UK to Establish Legislation to Ensure January 31 Brexit Date - Queen Elizabeth II

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Queen Elizabeth II announced that the United Kingdom's new government, headed by Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson, will establish new legislation that will ensure that the United Kingdom leaves the European Union by January 31, as the monarch conducted the official state opening of parliament on Thursday.

"My government's priority is to deliver the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union on January 31. My ministers will bring forward legislation to ensure the United Kingdom's exit on that date and to make the most of the opportunities that this brings for all the people of the United Kingdom," Queen Elizabeth II told the House of Lords.

The Queen's Speech, which is written by the new government, also outlined that the United Kingdom will seek a free-trade agreement with the European Union immediately, before conducting similar deals with other states. The Queen also outlined new government policies covering the National Health Service and other domestic issues.

