UK To Evacuate Citizens From Latin America, Asia In Coming Days - Foreign Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 04:20 AM

UK to Evacuate Citizens from Latin America, Asia in Coming Days - Foreign Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The UK authorities are planning to evacuate thousands of their nationals from Bolivia, Ecuador, the Philippines and India in the nearest future amid the coronavirus outbreak, the country's Foreign Office said.

"The government increases efforts to bring home travellers stranded abroad by coronavirus (COVID-19) with extra flights and 10 more airlines joining its scheme. ...

[Including] charter flights from Bolivia, Ecuador, Philippines and India to bring back thousands of Britons," the statement read.

It added that since March 30, more than 1,450 UK nationals have returned home from Peru, Ghana, Tunisia and Algeria.

For charter flights, the government has cooperated with British Airways, Norwegian, TUI and Ryanair, Virgin Atlantic, Titan, easyJet, and Jet2 airlines.

As of Saturday, the United Kingdom has registered 41,903 COVID-19 cases, of which 4,313 are fatal.

