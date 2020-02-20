UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Evacuate Citizens From Virus-Hit Diamond Princess On Friday - Foreign Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:57 PM

UK to Evacuate Citizens From Virus-Hit Diamond Princess on Friday - Foreign Secretary

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed on Thursday that over 70 citizens stranded on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan would be evacuated back to the United Kingdom on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed on Thursday that over 70 citizens stranded on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan would be evacuated back to the United Kingdom on Friday.

"We've organised an evacuation flight for British nationals on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship to depart Tokyo on Friday. Details have been sent to those who have registered for the flight. We urge other British nationals still seeking to leave to contact us. We will continue to support British nationals who wish to stay in Japan," Raab said in a statement.

The Diamond Princess cruise liner was placed under quarantine after a passenger who left the vessel in Hong Kong tested positive for the novel coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19. A total of 3,711 passengers and crew are aboard the vessel. So far, 621 people have tested positive for the virus.

The current death toll from the deadly epidemic has exceeded 2,100 people, with over 75,000 others being infected worldwide. Meanwhile, more than 16,000 patients have fully recovered.

Related Topics

Hong Kong Tokyo United Kingdom Japan From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansoor Anwar Khan was demanded resignation from h ..

2 minutes ago

Chairman Kashmir Committee for pragmatic approach ..

4 minutes ago

SC declares Arshad Malik’s appointment as illega ..

23 minutes ago

Another 274 People Leave Quarantined Diamond Princ ..

4 minutes ago

PM policies to put country on path of progress: NA ..

4 minutes ago

Blackmailing, harassment most reported crimes in 2 ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.