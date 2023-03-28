UK to Evict Afghan Refugees From Hotels in Bid to Move Them to Permanent Homes - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The United Kingdom is planning to evict thousands of Afghan refugees from hotels they have been living in for months, The Times reported Tuesday, quoting a government source.

"Eighteen months after we invited these people to Britain, many still find their lives on hold living in hotel rooms. We will be announcing a new support package to help them move into homes so they can build a proper future," the source told the newspaper .

Nearly 9,000 Afghans are currently living in UK hotels after fleeing the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) in 2021, the report said.

The measure raised concerns that the refugees could become homeless, but the government said they would be offered support to move to permanent homes, according to The Times.

The resettlement of Afghan individuals and families is part of a plan of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to evict over 50,000 refugees from hotels, the report said.

Those evicted will be hosted at two military bases, RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire and RAF Wethersfield in Essex, it added.

Earlier in March, Sunak said that the UK needed legislation that would allow it to ban migrants who enter the UK illegally in small boats from claiming asylum to pave the way for their relocation abroad. The prime minister's idea was criticized by both human rights organizations and some politicians who think that it cannot stop the influx of illegal migrants. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) also condemned Sunak's plan.

On the other hand, about 60 conservatives in the House of Commons demand that Sunak toughen the bill on illegal migrants even if it goes against provisions of the ECHR.