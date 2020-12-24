UK to Expand Tier 4 Restrictions in England From December 26 - Health Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Several more areas in England will be placed under the strictest-possible level of restrictions beginning from December 26 amid the government's struggle to curb the spread of mutated coronavirus strains, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

The official said there were already two newly-detected, more contagious coronavirus variants rampaging the country.

"The three-tiered system worked to control the old variant and is working now in large parts of the country, especially in northern England. But we also know that Tier 3 is not enough to control the new variant," Hanckok said at a press conference, announcing tier upgrades that will take effect from 00:01 on December 26 (00:01 GMT).

The regions that will be moved from Tier 3 to Tier 4 include Sussex, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Hampshire.

Bristol, Gloucestershire, Somerset, Swindon, the New Forest district, Northamptonshire, the Isle of Wight, Cheshire and Warrington will be moved from Tier 2 to Tier 3, while Cornwall and Herefordshire will be moved to Tier 2.

In England, areas where Tier 4 has been in effect since last Saturday include the southeast and London, while all of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have been under Level 4 restrictions.

In practical terms, the highest level of restrictions in the United Kingdom is equivalent to a lockdown. Unless for essential reasons or legal obligations, people are required to state at home and work from home, where applicable. travel to and from the affected areas is banned. All retail businesses, except for grocery stores and essential services, have to close. Mandatory closures also apply to gyms, beauty industry businesses, entertainment services and cultural sites.